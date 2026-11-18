Dictionary Raises Eyebrows With Word of the Year
The dictionary’s selection is a conscious response to the rapid advancement of AI.
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The Cambridge Dictionary has made a particularly poignant selection for its word of the year. The most popular dictionary for English learners picked “human” as its word of the year for 2026, as fears grow that artificial intelligence is rapidly outstripping human guardrails. “AI is changing how we talk about being human,” Colin McIntosh, the dictionary’s lexicographer, said in a statement. “Fears about what humans may lose when we outsource our thinking have made us reconsider the extent to which we rely on AI: from top mathematicians to teachers of young children.” The adjective derives from the Latin word “humanus,” and is defined by Cambridge as “having the qualities, faults and feelings that people have, as opposed to gods, animals or machines.” AI-related words have been a trend for dictionaries’ words of the year as of late, with Merriam-Webster selecting “slop” last year, alluding to poorly made AI content, while Collins chose “vibe coding,” referring to the practice of AI-assisted software development. The Cambridge Dictionary’s word of the year for 2025 was “parasocial.”
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