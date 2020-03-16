Canada Bars Entry to Majority of Non-Canadian Travelers
Canada is denying entry to the majority of non-Canadian travelers, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday. According to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, there will be exceptions for air crew, diplomats, immediate family members of citizens, and U.S. citizens. The policy will also reportedly not apply to commerce and trade. Travelers will be inspected based on guidelines from the Public Health Agency of Canada, and anyone displaying symptoms will not be allowed to board in-bound flights to Canada. “I know this news will spark concern among Canadians traveling abroad. I want to assure you than our government will not leave you unsupported,” Trudeau said, adding that “asymptomatic Canadians” would be able to receive assistance to return home. “Canadian travelers will be able to get financial assistance to help them with the costs of returning home or temporarily covering basic needs while they wait to come back to Canada,” he said. The prime minister also said international flights would be funneled through four airports in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver to enhance screening measures.