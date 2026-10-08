A country already on the receiving end of Donald Trump’s had just won Nobel bragging rights. Canadian author Anne Carson, 76, scooped the prestigious literature award Thursday, just 24 hours before the Nobel committee announces whether Trump will get his hands on the peace prize he’s spent years coveting. The Toronto-born poet received the $1.2 million honor for her experimental writing, which draws heavily on ancient Greek literature. Her celebrated works include Autobiography of Red, published in 1998. The Canadian triumph comes as Trump continues his bitter feud with America’s northern neighbor, which he has repeatedly threatened to annex while hammering its economy with tariffs. The president insisted on Wednesday that he still deserves to win the peace prize for supposedly ending eight wars, despite failing to convince the committee of his peacemaker-in-chief credentials last year and launching a prolonged conflict with Iran that has now lasted eight of the 12 months since.
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