Capitol Rioter Wants His Ankle Monitor Off—Because He’s Getting Out of Shape
MALFUNCTIONS
A lawyer for Capitol riot defendant Cory Konold has requested that a judge suspend a requirement for him to wear an ankle bracelet and submit to GPS monitoring on the basis that it it has left his out of shape, made him lose work, and kept him from seeing a chiropractor and making renovations to his home. The monitoring system was among the conditions for Konold’s pre-trial release, but his lawyer Albert Watkins in a motion Thursday insisted that repeated “malfunctions” of the device requiring him to leave work have “jeopardized his employment,” as a digger and line installer.
Before he was slapped with a slew of charges, including conspiracy, in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Konold also “regularly attended chiropractic appointments and maintained his physical fitness through outdoor activities,” including hiking, which GPS monitoring has hindered his ability to do, his lawyer said. GPS monitoring is also to blame for delayed and much-needed contracting work 0n the “older home” where Konold lives, since he can’t leave home to get the materials for the maintenance work, his lawyer said.