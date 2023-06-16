Car Given by Prigozhin to Wagner Mercenary’s Widow Racked Up Nearly 500 Fines
ROAD RAGE
A car given by Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin to the widow of one of his recruits is linked to almost 500 fines, according to a report. On Wednesday, the carter-turned-warlord released a video via his press service of him at the grave of a Wagner mercenary along with the bereaved family. The fallen man’s widow tells Prigozhin that the family’s car needs repairs, to which the Wagner boss responds by gifting her the car in which he arrived at the cemetery. On Friday, independent Russian news outlet Holod reported that the vehicle in question had belonged to a rental company and had been linked to 470 fines between August and March, most of which were for speeding. The total penalties incurred amounted to almost $5,000, and three have not yet been paid—though Russian law stipulates that unpaid fines are not transferred to a vehicle’s new owner. One of the fines was reportedly incurred on the same day that Prigozhin went to the graveyard.