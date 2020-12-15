CHEAT SHEET
Cardi B, Offset Throw Indoor, Maskless Birthday Rager in Atlanta
Cardi B celebrated her husband Offset’s 29th birthday in style Monday night—with a Lamborghini, a packed club, and no masks. The star couple celebrated at an Atlanta nightclub, where footage posted to the Migos rapper’s Instagram story showed a distinct lack of masks or social distancing. Cardi surprised her husband with a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster at the party, which retails for about $600,000. According to Vanity Fair, this is Cardi’s fourth party of the pandemic; she’d previously boasted about hosting a 37-person Thanksgiving gathering and attended two parties in one night, according to the magazine.