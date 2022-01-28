Cars and Bus Left Teetering as Bridge Collapses in Pittsburgh

Four cars and a bus were left teetering on the edge of disaster when a Pittsburgh bridge collapsed early Friday morning, sending chunks of concrete tumbling into a park below.

Photos from the scene show cars trapped in a chasm of cracked concrete and snow, and a Port Authority bus teetering just inches from a huge crack spanning the bridge.

It happened just hours before President Joe Biden was set to visit Pittsburgh to talk about his $1.2 billion infrastructure plan.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman told CNN that there were no fatalities, miraculously. Pittsburgh Fire Bureau Chief Darryl Jones said 10 people suffered minor injuries, and three were taken to a hospital.

“It’s surreal, the entire span of the bridge has collapsed into the park and the walking trail below,” Fetterman said.

Thankfully, he added, schools were on a two-hour delay due to snow on Friday morning so the bridge didn’t have its usual school traffic.

According to CBS Pittsburgh, Mayor Ed Gainey said the bridge, which goes over Hot Dog Dam Dog Park and through Frick Park, was inspected just last September.

But a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation database on bridges in Pittsburgh rated the state-owned Forbes Ave bridge as in “poor condition.”

The 52-year-old, 447-foot steel bridge has poor deck and superstructure condition, with advanced deterioration of primary structural elements. It has satisfactory substructure condition, with some minor deterioration. It was weight restricted with a 26-ton limit.

The bridge’s condition isn’t unusual for Pennsylvania, which ranks second only to Iowa for the most “structurally deficient” bridges in the nation, according to a 2019 assessment.

PennDOT’s database shows that almost 100 local- and state-owned bridges in Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh and surrounding areas, are in poor condition, however that can range from serious structural deficiency to potholes, officials previously said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said Friday morning that the a gas line was cut during the collapse and there was a strong smell of natural gas in the area, prompting surrounding homes to be evacuated. The Red Cross has been contacted for victim assistance.