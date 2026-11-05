MORNING SHAKE-UP Carson Daly Gets Big ‘Today’ Show Promotion The 53-year-old will be working six days a week. NBC/Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I # 4

Carson Daly, 53, is adding a new role to his resume on NBC’s Today Show. The broadcaster will continue to appear on Today during the weekdays, but he’s joining Saturday Today as co-anchor alongside Laura Jarrett, Joe Fryer, and meteorologist Angie Lassman. The Today group celebrated his new six-day workweek with a round of Guinness on Thursday’s Morning Boost segment—a nod to his Irish heritage. “At my age and my stage in my career—to have an opportunity to sit next to Laura and learn and… be the best broadcaster I can… It’s not something I take lightly,” Daly said. His past broadcast credits include MTV’s Total Request Live and NBC’s late-night series Last Call with Carson Daly before joining Today in 2013. Daly is booked and busy as he also hosts The Voice, and will act as executive producer on The Voice: Celebrity starting next year. He said in a statement that his kids asked if he’s still making pancakes. “I told them yes, but I’ll be making them for Laura, Joe and Angie instead,” Daly wrote.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register