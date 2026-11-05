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MORNING SHAKE-UP

Carson Daly Gets Big ‘Today’ Show Promotion

The 53-year-old will be working six days a week.

Carson Daly on the Today show set.

NBC/Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

By Reagin von Lehe

Carson Daly, 53, is adding a new role to his resume on NBC’s Today Show. The broadcaster will continue to appear on Today during the weekdays, but he’s joining Saturday Today as co-anchor alongside Laura Jarrett, Joe Fryer, and meteorologist Angie Lassman. The Today group celebrated his new six-day workweek with a round of Guinness on Thursday’s Morning Boost segment—a nod to his Irish heritage. “At my age and my stage in my career—to have an opportunity to sit next to Laura and learn and… be the best broadcaster I can… It’s not something I take lightly,” Daly said. His past broadcast credits include MTV’s Total Request Live and NBC’s late-night series Last Call with Carson Daly before joining Today in 2013. Daly is booked and busy as he also hosts The Voice, and will act as executive producer on The Voice: Celebrity starting next year. He said in a statement that his kids asked if he’s still making pancakes. “I told them yes, but I’ll be making them for Laura, Joe and Angie instead,” Daly wrote.

Read it at Page Six

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