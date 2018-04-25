Carson to Propose Raising Rent Prices for Low-Income Americans

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Washington Post
U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson will propose legislation on Wednesday that would raise the amount low-income Americans on housing assistance must pay for rent, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday. The legislation would require tenants on housing subsidies to spend 35 percent of their gross income on rent, up from the 30 percent that tenants currently pay. The legislation must be approved by Congress and will affect 4.5 million American families. The Trump administration signaled that HUD would increase “self-sufficiency” measures in the budget proposal released this year. Two months ago, HUD dropped anti-discrimination language from the department’s mission statement.