MAGA MAKEOVER Carville Reveals Real Reason for Trump’s Big Makeover It comes as the Trump administration reportedly seeks to rename another historic site after the president.

Legendary Democratic political strategist James Carville has revealed why Donald Trump is so hell-bent on leaving his mark on Washington, D.C.

On Wednesday, MS NOW reported that White House officials were thinking of putting Trump’s name on Ford’s Theatre, where Abraham Lincoln was assassinated in 1865.

ADVERTISEMENT

This would be the latest sortie in a MAGA rebrand of D.C. that included failed efforts to carve the 80-year-old’s name onto the Kennedy Center.

In a rant on Truth Social, Trump declared that the report was “fake news.” Even still, it has thrown renewed focus on his efforts to redesign the capital, and Carville thinks he knows why Trump is so determined to leave his mark.

MS NOW reported that Trump’s name could be added to Ford’s Theatre. Kylie Cooper/Reuters

“Trump has a particular hatred for Washington, D.C. Why do you think he is trying to defile everything he can, from the Lincoln Memorial to the Arlington National Cemetery, to the reflecting pool, to the White House, to every ghost thing he could think of?” the 81-year-old said on his Politics War Room podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carville, the Democratic strategist behind Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential victory, went on, “I think he wants to destroy Washington. I think he hates what Washington is, what Washington stands for. He doesn’t like the architecture.

Trump’s team has considered renaming Ford’s Theatre, according to MS Now. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

“He doesn’t like the inherent modesty that comes with being part of a Constitution that was written and went into effect in 1789. I think this is personal to him. I think he hates everything about Washington.”

He urged the president to “stick with” his tacky rebrand of Palm Beach International Airport. “Trump, just stick with your, whatever it’s called, the Trump Airport in Palm Beach, and they [passengers] can look at Mar-a-Lago. Stay away from, uh, beautiful capital.”

It comes as Trump angrily brushed off the suggestion that he wants to add his name to Ford’s Theatre. “The story that the White House, or me, want to affix my name to Ford’s Theatre, in Washington, D.C., where Abraham Lincoln was assassinated, is a ridiculous lie. It is FAKE NEWS! Who would possibly want a name on such a tragic place?” Trump posted on Wednesday evening.

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“The Dumocrats suffer from serious Trump Derangement Syndrome. They are Degenerates and Losers who make up lie after lie, and this Ford’s Theatre Hoax is just another one of their never-ending, malicious falsehoods to try to discredit and demean. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register