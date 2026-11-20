Carville Rips Into MAGA’s ‘Comic’ Dem Ally
Carville’s co-host, Mark McKinnon, asked him how he feels about Trump’s favorite Democratic senator.
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Longtime political analyst James Carville weighed in on what drives MAGA-friendly Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman.
In a conversation with his co-host, GOP political advisor Mark McKinnon, on Thursday’s Political War Room episode, Carville joked that Donald Trump Jr. could beat Fetterman in a Democratic primary right now.
Carville, who “vigorously” supported Conor Lamb, who lost in the 2022 primary to Fetterman, acknowledged the senator’s health battles such as a stroke, clinical depression, and ongoing heart conditions, but branded him as a “comic figure.”
When McKinnon asked Carville how he personally feels about the senator, he said, “At the end of the day, I think he’s a guy that just wants to get his name in the paper… I don’t think there’s anything there.
He referenced media stories of Fetterman refusing to tend to his duties and attend committee meetings, saying, “All he wants to do is be on Fox.”
“It’s very typical of politicians that they pay attention to those who pay the most attention to them,” McKinnon replied. “And if the Democrats aren’t paying attention to him, he’s going to go on Fox,” McKinnon argued.
Despite Fetterman’s misguided efforts to build bipartisan support, Carville said his run likely won’t succeed.
Both political consultants agreed Fetterman can only keep his post in 2028 if he runs as a Republican, but the stain on his image has already been spilled.
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