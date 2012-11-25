Casey Anthony Web Search Overlooked

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Associated Press
Maybe Casey Anthony has a Twitter account we haven’t looked at, too? The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said Sunday that it had missed a Google search for suffocation methods from June 16, 2008—the day Caylee Anthony was last seen alive. Orlando television station WKMG first reported the oversight, which Capt. Angelo Nieves attributed to the computer investigator in the sheriff’s department. The search was reportedly made on a browser used primarily by Casey Anthony. The mother was acquitted of the murder of her 2-year-old daughter in 2011.