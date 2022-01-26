If you're still working from home like me, you've probably given up the business casual uniform (at least on the bottom half of your outfit) in favor of cozier looks. After all, as long as you look presentable enough on Zoom, whether or not you're still wearing your pajama bottoms doesn't really matter. When I found out about Casper’s new Snoozewear collection, I knew these cozy wearables were right up my alley—especially the low-key chic (in my humble opinion, of course) Blanket Robe.

Casper Snoozewear Blanket Robe Buy at Casper $ 169 Free Shipping

Casper’s Blanket Robe feels like you're draped in a down comfort, except it has convenient armholes so you can you know, actually use your hands and pockets to stow your pens, remote control, AirPods, etc. I got the color "oat milk," but the unisex Blanket Robe also comes in indigo and white. The best part is that puffy-jacket-inspired style makes me look like I've tried to pull myself together even when I most certainly have not. If you're not sure what to get your S.O. for Valentines’s Day, look no further than Casper’s Snoozewear Blanket Robe.

