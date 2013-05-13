Castro Brothers: Ariel Should Rot in Jail

CHEAT SHEET
Ariel Castro’s brothers want the world to know they’re horrified by what their brother did. Onil and Pedro, who were initially named as suspects along with their brother and continue to receive death threats, told CNN that they never suspected Ariel had three women imprisoned in his house. Pedro said that when he visited the house, Ariel wouldn’t let him go beyond the kitchen—they’d eat on the steps. His brother’s behavior didn’t raise any questions, Pedro said, because he was a “strange dude.” Onil went further, calling his brother a “monster” and saying he hopes “he rots in that jail.”