CBP Asks for Planes to Fly Migrants to States Near Canadian Border: Report

Amid an increase in families and unaccompanied minors crossing the Rio Grande into Texas, the Biden administration may send migrants to states closer to Canada’s border for processing, The Washington Post reports. The new plan would allow U.S. Customs and Border Protection to fly migrants in airplanes, which is not unprecedented: The Trump administration had used flights to send families to various border areas. According to communications obtained by the Post, border officials have asked for airplanes from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to help transport the migrants. Border communications show that CBP was severely behind on processing on Friday, failing to admit over 1,000 migrants who had crossed into Texas the night before. The extreme backlogs are said to have been made worse from a record number of unaccompanied minors held in detention centers and border camps. Many of Friday’s migrants were reportedly waiting for hours under a bridge near the processing station.
