MAGA-Coded CBS Hit by Bombshell ‘Insubordination’ Leak
CBS News’ foreign editor boarded a pre-planned team-building cruise after the meeting was leaked in what one attendee called “the weirdest f--king night.”
Bari Weiss’ handpicked CBS News foreign editor threatened to fire staffers for “insubordination” during a 15-minute tirade that was leaked to media newsletter Status.
Shayndi Raice, a former Middle East bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal, made the outburst Tuesday morning in a virtual editorial meeting about internal backlash over the network’s Gaza coverage.
“This is not your publishing platform,” Raice said in the leaked audio recording. “This is a company that we all work for, and there’s a hierarchy in place. And at the end of the day, you have to answer to that hierarchy.”
“If you can’t answer to that hierarchy, and you don’t listen to what we say, that is called insubordination, and it’s legal grounds for firing,” she added.
Earlier this week, Status reported, CBS boss Bari Weiss clashed with 60 Minutes journalist Lesley Stahl over a report on surging Israeli settler violence in the West Bank.
The argument was so intense that Stahl, a 35-year-veteran of the network, reportedly considered quitting the show.
Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox
By clicking “SUBSCRIBE” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Network brass also interfered in a report by senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams, cutting a reference to the ongoing Palestinian death toll and removing allegations that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had received advance warning about the October 7 Hamas attack.
At the end of the meeting, Williams can be heard questioning Raice about the edits, saying she was told there was “no negotiation” about the changes to the story.
In the end, Williams’ story did not air.
Raice later tried to ease tensions with staff at a pre-planned team-building cruise after details of the meeting leaked.
Status reported that she apologized directly to some members of the foreign desk for her tone during the meeting.
“It was the weirdest f--king night,” one attendee told Status.
Weiss appointed Raice to replace Claire Day, a 25-year network veteran who reportedly left after clashing with Weiss.
Weiss, who was appointed editor-in-chief of CBS News in October 2025, has had a controversial tenure that has included most of 60 Minutes’ correspondents resigning or being fired, her appointment of Tony Dokoupil as anchor for CBS Evening News failing to lift ratings, and complaints about her management style and lack of television experience.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…