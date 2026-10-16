ROUGH WATERS MAGA-Coded CBS Hit by Bombshell ‘Insubordination’ Leak CBS News’ foreign editor boarded a pre-planned team-building cruise after the meeting was leaked in what one attendee called “the weirdest f--king night.” Noam Galai/Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Free Press

Bari Weiss’ handpicked CBS News foreign editor threatened to fire staffers for “insubordination” during a 15-minute tirade that was leaked to media newsletter Status.

Shayndi Raice, a former Middle East bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal, made the outburst Tuesday morning in a virtual editorial meeting about internal backlash over the network’s Gaza coverage.

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“This is not your publishing platform,” Raice said in the leaked audio recording. “This is a company that we all work for, and there’s a hierarchy in place. And at the end of the day, you have to answer to that hierarchy.”

Shayndi Raice joined CBS News in May. CBS

“If you can’t answer to that hierarchy, and you don’t listen to what we say, that is called insubordination, and it’s legal grounds for firing,” she added.

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Earlier this week, Status reported, CBS boss Bari Weiss clashed with 60 Minutes journalist Lesley Stahl over a report on surging Israeli settler violence in the West Bank.

Bari Weiss was appointed editor-in-chief of CBS News by Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison. Leigh Vogel/Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Uber, X and The Free Press

The argument was so intense that Stahl, a 35-year-veteran of the network, reportedly considered quitting the show.

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Network brass also interfered in a report by senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams, cutting a reference to the ongoing Palestinian death toll and removing allegations that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had received advance warning about the October 7 Hamas attack.

Stahl joined CBS News as a reporter in 1972. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

At the end of the meeting, Williams can be heard questioning Raice about the edits, saying she was told there was “no negotiation” about the changes to the story.

In the end, Williams’ story did not air.

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Raice later tried to ease tensions with staff at a pre-planned team-building cruise after details of the meeting leaked.

Status reported that she apologized directly to some members of the foreign desk for her tone during the meeting.

Several major correspondents left 60 Minutes following Weiss' takeover. Sharyn Alfonsi, Cecilia Vega, and Scott Pelley were all ousted, while Anderson Cooper resigned voluntarily. CBS Photo Archive/Mark Seliger/CBS News via Getty Images

“It was the weirdest f--king night,” one attendee told Status.

Weiss appointed Raice to replace Claire Day, a 25-year network veteran who reportedly left after clashing with Weiss.

Weiss, who was appointed editor-in-chief of CBS News in October 2025, has had a controversial tenure that has included most of 60 Minutes’ correspondents resigning or being fired, her appointment of Tony Dokoupil as anchor for CBS Evening News failing to lift ratings, and complaints about her management style and lack of television experience.

60 Minutes staff from before Bari Weiss’ tenure. From left to right Sharyn Alfonsi, L. Jon Wertheim, Bill Whitaker, Lesley Stahl, Scott Pelley, Cecilia Vega, Anderson Cooper and former executive producer Bill Owens. CBS

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