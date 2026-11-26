The veteran journalist is calling it quits after 41 years in the business.

By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy .

A veteran CBS New York anchor has announced a shock departure from the station after almost a quarter-century with Channel 2.

Tony Aiello, 63, said Thursday that he will sign off after a 41-year career in news, issuing a mandate to those who remain in the “fight”—both in a hostile media environment and at CBS, whose news division has undergone a tumultuous year under MAGA-coded editor-in-chief Bari Weiss.

“In September, 1985, a recent grad of Indiana University piled his stuff into a ’77 Buick and drove from Chicago to Virginia. He was taking a job at a radio station he’d never listened to, in a city he’d never visited. News reporter and fill-in DJ, Sunday to Friday, $200 a week. It was an inauspicious first step on my long and fulfilling career path,” he wrote.

He continued, “41 years later - 24 of them at CBS New York - I’m ready to sign off. I leave Channel 2 with a heart full of gratitude.”

Aiello announced his departure from the field on Thursday. X/X/x

The anchor issued a surprise sign-off filled with gratitude. X/X/X

Then the Emmy Award-winning reporter addressed the state of his profession.

“I’ve seen a lot of change in the news business over 41 years, and the change seems to be accelerating,” Aiello wrote on X. “The challenges are growing. To all of you who remain in the fight - stay strong. Stay focused on the mission to inform, enlighten, and serve. And stay attentive to your own mental and physical well-being, because no job is worth compromising what really matters.”

The veteran journalist signed off in a surprise Thanksgiving post. Screenshot/X/X

Aiello went on to shout out his network and said that he was grateful for the opportunity to do what he loves.

“Tell stories,” he said.

“THANK YOU to my CBS teammates at the Broadcast Center,” he wrote. “The writers and editors who always had my back. The desk team, producers and managers who work so hard to fill and shape the shows. The anchors, control room and studio crew who bring our work to the audience. What a dedicated group of brilliant pros.”

His CBS colleagues, however, have had a tumultuous year.

In 2025, CBS was purchased by David Ellison, the son of the Trumpy Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison. Ellison then handed control of CBS News to the MAGA-curious former opinion writer Bari Weiss, setting off chaos in the network’s news division.

The turmoil came to engulf the storied newsmagazine program, 60 Minutes, as first Anderson Cooper quit, then Weiss, who had no prior broadcast experience, fired half a dozen journalists and producers from the legendary news program—including Tanya Simon, its executive producer, who had just overseen record ratings for its latest season, and three correspondents: Scott Pelley, Cecilia Vega, and Sharyn Alfonsi.

As the program entered its 59th season last month, 14-time Emmy winner Lesley Stahl, Bill Whitaker, and Jon Wertheim were the only correspondents to keep their jobs.