DELETE AND RETREAT CBS Star Forced Into Humiliating Apology for Wild Pro-MAGA Post The chief legal correspondent admitted she was in “violation” of her contract.

CBS News’ chief legal correspondent has apologized after a late-night swipe at a Democratic Senate candidate crossed the network’s line.

Jan Crawford, 61, deleted the tweet targeting Abdul El-Sayed and acknowledged in a brief apology on X Sunday afternoon that her post violated CBS News’ standards.

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“Earlier, I tweeted a video from an Abdul El-Sayed town hall. I deleted that tweet because it was a violation of CBS News standards. I apologize,” she wrote.

Crawford suggested that El-Sayed 'proved' he wouldn't disavow the Muslim Brotherhood, despite his clear statement otherwise. X/@JanCBS

Reps for CBS did not immediately respond to request for comment.

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While Crawford’s apology suggested she had simply shared a video, screenshots of her now-deleted post from early Sunday morning show that she congratulated a man named Tommy for questioning whether El-Sayed sympathized with the Muslim Brotherhood.

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The Handbasket identified the questioner as Thomas Teepell, a former staffer for Sen. Josh Hawley and the son of Republican strategist Timmy Teepell.

During the exchange, Tommy identified himself as a Christian and asked El-Sayed: “I have one simple question for you. Will you disavow the Muslim Brotherhood?”

“Sure, yeah, absolutely,” the Michigan Senate nominee said, before asking: “Why are you asking the question?”

Compared to her impassioned celebration in the wee hours of Sunday morning, Crawford's afternoon retraction was far more concise. X/@Jan CBS

“Well, because they’re a terrorist group,” said Tommy, as El-Sayed questioned: “Okay. No, but what are you implying? Do you assume that I wouldn’t?”

Tommy admitted that he was under that assumption, reasoning: “Because I have not heard you disavow them yet.”

“Have you disavowed them? I haven’t heard you disavow them yet,” El-Sayed batted back as others in the crowd laughed.

“I’m not running to be a Muslim senator. I’m running for the U.S. Senate, and happen to be Muslim,” he later said.

Crawford nevertheless praised Tommy’s questioning, casting El-Sayed’s response as vindication of his premise.

“Tommy, thank you. I had to watch this twice to catch Dr. Abdul El-Sayed’s nanosecond ‘yeah absolutely’ response,” she wrote.

One publication has identified 'Tommy' from El-Sayed's Town Hall as the son of a Republican strategist, linked to Christian nationalism. Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

“His subsequent uninterrupted three-minute diatribe proving your exact point is the kind of spectacular self own most ppl only dream of triggering. Congrats.”

Crawford’s post comes amid scrutiny of CBS News’ direction under new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss.

The Free Press founder had no prior experience in broadcast journalism before landing the top job in October 2025, and has kicked off her reign by Trump-ifying 60 Minutes and joining a private dinner in “honor” of the president.

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