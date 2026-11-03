Soccer Star, 30, Dies After Horror Tackle
The striker went into cardiac arrest after being struck by a goalkeeper during a match.
A professional soccer player has died after a horrific clash with an opposing goalkeeper. Striker Jesús de Miguel, 30, was playing for Spanish team CD Tenerife against Andorra on Monday when the tragedy happened, Reuters reported. During stoppage time, Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono raced out to intercept a long pass and hit De Miguel’s chest with his knee. The Madrid-born forward, who scored 11 goals last season after joining Tenerife in 2025 from Castellón, collapsed as teammates urgently called for medical help. The player received emergency treatment on the field before being taken to a hospital, while Owono was sent off and the game was abandoned. De Miguel’s condition deteriorated overnight, and his club confirmed his death Tuesday morning. Former Barcelona star Gerard Piqué, Andorra’s majority shareholder, paid tribute to the player, telling followers: “I am so deeply sorry. Rest in peace, Jesús.” Barcelona and Real Madrid also offered condolences. Spain’s soccer federation postponed Tuesday’s scheduled matches in tribute to de Miguel.
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