CDC Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Monday that one of the agency’s employees has tested positive for the coronavirus. The agency said the individual—who was not involved in the CDC’s coronavirus response—was in “good condition” and was currently isolated after not being present at the CDC office space since March 6. At the time, the employee was asymptomatic. “Staff working in the same unit are teleworking while we will do a deep cleaning of the office space,” the CDC said in a statement. “CDC will handle each case with the utmost respect to privacy, while also informing potentially affected staff and taking swift measures to mitigate spread of the virus.” There have been over 170,000 coronavirus cases confirmed worldwide, and over 7,000 deaths due to the outbreak.