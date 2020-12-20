Holiday Sale! Get a year of Beast Inside for only $19.99   
    CDC Panel Says Essential Workers, Elderly Should Be in Next COVID-19 Vaccine Round

    Arya Hodjat

    PAUL SANCYA/Pool/AFP via Getty

    People over 75 and “frontline” essential workers should be the next groups to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, a CDC advisory panel recommended on Sunday. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 Vaccine Work Group, this group of workers include grocery store, transit and U.S. Postal Service workers, teachers, first responders, and those working in manufacturing and agriculture. This group comprises about 49 million people, according to The Washington Post. On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration approved emergency use of a second COVID-19 vaccine, produced by Moderna, with first inoculations of those expected to be administered on Monday, according to The Wall Street Journal.

