CDC to Recommend Vaccinated Americans Stick to Small Social Gatherings
INDOOR HANGS
Fully vaccinated Americans will soon have slightly expanded social lives. In new guidelines the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will issue this week, the agency will recommend fully vaccinated people limit their social interactions to small gatherings with other inoculated folks, Politico reports. “Small gatherings in the home of people, I think you can clearly feel that the risk—the relative risk is so low that you would not have to wear a mask, that you could have a good social gathering within the home,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said during a press conference on Monday.
A growing number of Americans are now fully vaccinated and new cases of the virus are down significantly from their January peak of over 200,000 per day. Yet most activities will still remain discouraged for fully vaccinated people in the upcoming CDC guidance. Those who are vaccinated will still need to heed recommendations to avoid social gatherings outside of small groups, wear masks, and follow social distancing protocols when in public. The guidelines are also expected to include information about travel.