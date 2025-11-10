Celebrity Chef Slams ‘Ozempic Menus’ in Profanity-Packed Rant

With the rise of GLP-1 weight-loss injections like Ozempic and Mounjaro, many restaurant-goers report suppressed appetites and changed palates. Hell’s Kitchen celebrity chef and restaurant owner Gordon Ramsay, 59, refuses to accommodate.
In an interview with The Times, the father of six, known for his expletive-filled rants on Kitchen Nightmares, got heated over questions about the possible influence of weight-loss medications on his menus.
The prolific restaurateur’s reaction came after journalist Roising Kelly brought up fellow restaurateur Heston Blumenthal’s choice to create a special menu in his restaurant, The Fat Duck, for people taking weight-loss medications. According to Blumenthal, this “mindful” menu serves the same dishes, but with portion sizes that are more than a third smaller than usual. Ramsay was quick to fire back: “That is absolute bulls--t,” he said, adding, “There’s no f---ing way we’re giving in to the Mounjaro jab.”
In his notoriously provocative manner, Ramsay continued. “The problem is with them [the diners] for eating too much in the first f---ing place,” he said. “There’s no way that we’re coming in with an Ozempic tasting menu to make you feel like less of a fat f--- by 10.30 in the evening.”
Although Ramsay is not a fan of reduced portion sizes, many restaurants are revamping their menus and shrinking their plates in response to the rising popularity of GLP-1s in the United States. One restaurant owner told Food & Wine that they created a hamburger smaller than a fist in response to customers who were done with their meals after just a few bites. Another restaurant owner told Newsweek they created a separate, and increasingly popular, menu targeted toward Ozempic users after customers began requesting smaller portions.