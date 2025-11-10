Celebrity Chef Slams ‘Ozempic Menus’ in Profanity-Packed Rant

With the rise of GLP-1 weight-loss injections like Ozempic and Mounjaro, many restaurant-goers report suppressed appetites and changed palates. Hell’s Kitchen celebrity chef and restaurant owner Gordon Ramsay, 59, refuses to accommodate.

In an interview with The Times, the father of six, known for his expletive-filled rants on Kitchen Nightmares, got heated over questions about the possible influence of weight-loss medications on his menus.

The prolific restaurateur’s reaction came after journalist Roising Kelly brought up fellow restaurateur Heston Blumenthal’s choice to create a special menu in his restaurant, The Fat Duck, for people taking weight-loss medications. According to Blumenthal, this “mindful” menu serves the same dishes, but with portion sizes that are more than a third smaller than usual. Ramsay was quick to fire back: “That is absolute bulls--t,” he said, adding, “There’s no f---ing way we’re giving in to the Mounjaro jab.”

Ramsay owns over 80 restaurants worldwide. Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In his notoriously provocative manner, Ramsay continued. “The problem is with them [the diners] for eating too much in the first f---ing place,” he said. “There’s no way that we’re coming in with an Ozempic tasting menu to make you feel like less of a fat f--- by 10.30 in the evening.”