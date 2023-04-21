CHEAT SHEET
    Cruise Line Sued for Allegedly Storing Passenger’s Rotting Corpse in Drinks Cooler for Six Days

    Victor Swezey

    Intern

    The cruise ship Crown Princess travels into Port Canaveral, Florida, July 18, 2006, after an incident at sea forced the ship to return to port.

    Joe Skipper/Reuters

    A major cruise line is facing a lawsuit that accuses it of grossly mishandling the body of a passenger who died on board, according to Insider. The family of Robert Jones, who died of a heart attack while on a cruise, is seeking $1 million in damages after Celebrity Cruises allegedly stored his dead body in a drinks cooler for six days while it decomposed. All the while, cruise employees allegedly concealed the fact the cruise ship did not have a functioning morgue onboard—despite the fact that it is legally required to—and convinced the 78-year-old’s widow not to take the body off the ship in San Juan, Puerto Rico, to be processed. The company’s neglect was revealed when a funeral-home employee found the body in a bag on the cooler floor, in a state too decomposed to be displayed for an open-casket funeral, the lawsuit alleges.

