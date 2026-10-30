A Luxury Face Serum Celebrities Love Is on Sale at a Big Discount
The brightening formula includes vitamin C, turmeric, and evening primrose oil.
All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.
Sunday Riley’s C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil is one of the bestselling vitamin C serums on the market—and it’s on rare sale right now. The vitamin C-infused face oil has over 5,000 glowing reviews on Amazon and nearly a five-star rating.
The brightening face oil, a staple for Emmy-winning actress Katherine LaNasa (and her husband!), includes vitamin C, golden turmeric, and evening primrose oil.
The formula presses nutrient-rich extracts into the skin for a brighter, more nurtured complexion.
A full-size bottle usually costs $80, but it’s on sale for up to 15 percent off at select retailers, including Amazon, Macy’s, and Sephora during its Fall Savings Event.
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
LaNasa, who stars in HBO’s medical drama The Pitt, raved about the formula in September, telling NewBeauty that she’s a “huge fan.”
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
By clicking “Sign Up” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
“I’ve been using it forever, and I hate to say it, it’s about the only thing I use,” she said, adding that she’s started buying two bottles at a time because her husband, actor Grant Show, 64, was using hers.
The non-greasy face oil is easy to use: just massage three to four drops onto your face and neck each morning and evening, follow with a moisturizer, and voilà.
Several people shared their enthusiasm for the serum in a Sept. 13 Instagram post by the brand.
“When I say I LOVE MY C.E.O Glow! I never let it get less than half a bottle,” one person said.
“A vitamin C that actually stays stable in the bottle is a real game changer,” another fan added.
The multitasking face oil rarely goes on sale, so if you’ve been looking for a remedy for dull, dry skin, now is the time to shop.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…