'GAME CHANGER' A Luxury Face Serum Celebrities Love Is on Sale at a Big Discount The brightening formula includes vitamin C, turmeric, and evening primrose oil. Sunday Riley

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Sunday Riley’s C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil is one of the bestselling vitamin C serums on the market—and it’s on rare sale right now. The vitamin C-infused face oil has over 5,000 glowing reviews on Amazon and nearly a five-star rating.

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The brightening face oil, a staple for Emmy-winning actress Katherine LaNasa (and her husband!), includes vitamin C, golden turmeric, and evening primrose oil.

Actress Katherine LaNasa looked stunning on the red carpet of the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, where she won her first Emmy on September 14, 2026. Christopher Polk/Christopher Polk/Deadline via Getty Images

The formula presses nutrient-rich extracts into the skin for a brighter, more nurtured complexion.

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A full-size bottle usually costs $80, but it’s on sale for up to 15 percent off at select retailers, including Amazon, Macy’s, and Sephora during its Fall Savings Event.

Amazon $ 40+ Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil Katherine LaNasa’s holy grail skincare staple is infused with brightening vitamin C and irritation-soothing turmeric. Shop Now Amazon Shop Now Sephora

LaNasa, who stars in HBO’s medical drama The Pitt, raved about the formula in September, telling NewBeauty that she’s a “huge fan.”

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“I’ve been using it forever, and I hate to say it, it’s about the only thing I use,” she said, adding that she’s started buying two bottles at a time because her husband, actor Grant Show, 64, was using hers.

Grant Show and Katherine LaNasa arrive at The Hollywood Reporter's Nominees Night held at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on February 10, 2026. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

The non-greasy face oil is easy to use: just massage three to four drops onto your face and neck each morning and evening, follow with a moisturizer, and voilà.

Several people shared their enthusiasm for the serum in a Sept. 13 Instagram post by the brand.

“When I say I LOVE MY C.E.O Glow! I never let it get less than half a bottle,” one person said.

People commented their support for Sunday Riley’s C.E.O Oil on the brand's Sept. 13 Instagram post. The serum is up to 15 percent off at select retailers right now. Instagram

“A vitamin C that actually stays stable in the bottle is a real game changer,” another fan added.

The multitasking face oil rarely goes on sale, so if you’ve been looking for a remedy for dull, dry skin, now is the time to shop.

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