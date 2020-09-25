CHEAT SHEET
‘Freaked Out’ Fisherman Catches Corpse in Central Park
In a scene straight out of a Law & Order opening, a fisherman in New York City’s Central Park hooked a human body Thursday, the New York Daily News reports. Luis Castoire said, “I hooked up on something. I went to go look and then when I lifted up my line it was a body. It had sneakers... black-and-white sneakers and it had hair and looked like a male.” Castoire added that he was “freaked out” by the incident. It’s the second time in less than a month a body has surfaced in a lake in Central Park. Police have yet to identify the remains, thought they say the victim is a man in his 30s.