Chainsaw-Wielding Man Threatens Guests at Raleigh, North Carolina Red Roof Inn

Read it at WRAL
A man with a chainsaw menaced guests at a Red Roof Inn in Raleigh, North Carolina, according to WRAL.com. The unnamed suspect appeared at the hotel on Saturday night, threatening “several” people there, but was gone by the time cops arrived around 9:15 pm, Raleigh Police said. Security camera footage caught a brief glimpse of the chainsaw-wielding individual, who was wearing a dark green baseball cap, a long white coat, dark jeans, and white shoes. Cops arrested the man Sunday afternoon on charges of attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault, and damage to property, reported WRAL. No one was injured during the bizarre incident, and the suspect’s motive is still unknown.