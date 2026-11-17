TRAPPED IN A TENT Champion Climber Trapped on Cliff’s Edge for 9 Days Suspended in a tent, 2,600ft from the ground, was “really hard mentally,” she said. Sasha DiGiulian/Instagram # 1

A renowned rock climber has become the first woman in history to free climb the longest route on the United States’ tallest sheer rock face, despite a storm interrupting her attempt for more than a week. Sasha DiGiulian suspended her ascent of Yosemite’s El Capitan just 400 feet from the summit–and 2,600 feet from the bottom–when the park experienced its most violent November storm since 1973. Howling winds, torrential rain, thunder and lightning, and snow and ice kept the 34-year-old pinned inside her four-by-six-foot portaledge with nothing but a kindle, a portable stove, and some leftover protein snacks. Waiting for the storm to end was “really tough mentally,” she said, especially given, “I’m not someone who likes to sit still.” But DiGiulian said ”hunkering down” was better than “giving up and then needing to wait another year for the next season.” When the weather finally cleared, DiGiulian quickly reached the summit and made history after 23 days on the mountain.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register