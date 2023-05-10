Georgia Football Champs Turn Down White House Invite Over Scheduling
‘NOT FEASIBLE’
The Georgia Bulldogs football program will not travel to the White House to celebrate its second consecutive national championship, with a spokesperson citing the date offered as the reason. The Bulldogs and a group of other champion teams from a range of collegiate sports were invited to Washington, D.C., by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on June 12 for what they are calling “College Athlete Day.” In a statement, a spokesperson for the University of Georgia’s athletic department said, “Unfortunately, the data suggested is not feasible given the student-athlete calendar and time of year. However, we are appreciative of the invitation and look forward to other opportunities for Georgia teams moving forward.” The spokesperson did not elaborate on the nature of the schedule conflict. Georgia, which went 15-0 during the 2022 season, snatched an overwhelming 65-7 victory over TCU at the College Football Playoff National Championship in January.