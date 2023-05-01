Chance the Rapper: I Haven’t Done Acid Since 2015

Chance the Rapper, who broke through with the mixtape Acid Rap, says he hasn’t touched the stuff since 2015 and probably would have died if he’d kept using drugs. “I was like, ‘I’m done with this’ after too many bad trips and just weird shit happening to me,” he said in an interview with Complex. Chance said his drug use got out of control after his first headlining tour and the financial success that came with it. “This is my first time living outside of my parents’ house in another city and having money and doing a lot of drugs, you know what I’m saying? A lot of Xans, you know what I’m saying? Too many Xans. And just becoming a different person, a lesser, lesser person than I am now. I think if I hadn’t had my spirit tugged on, literally, and a calling to become a better version of myself, then I would’ve died. And then I would just be the representative of acid, and I’m so much more.”
