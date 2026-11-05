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MAGIC YIKES

A-List Actor, 46, Looks Dramatically Different in New Hair Piece

The leading man’s new style surprised everyone.

Channing Tatum

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

By Natalie Demaree

Channing Tatum has made an unexpected return to a recognizable side-swept hairstyle.

Straying from his usual tight buzz cut, the A-lister appeared in a Nov. 4 Dunkin’ Donuts campaign wearing an exaggerated combover as X-Men member Gambit.

Actor Channing Tatum, 46, appears with a full head of hair in a new Dunkin’ Donuts advertisement.

Actor Channing Tatum, 46, appears with a full head of hair in a new Dunkin’ Donuts advertisement.

Dunkin'/YouTube

The actor also wore the character’s classic headgear, a long brown trench coat, and black protective body armor.

Tatum, 46, made his Marvel debut with the character in the 2024 film Deadpool & Wolverine and is set to reprise the role in Avengers: Doomsday.

Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum typically wears an Army-style buzz cut.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

“Doomsday is here, mon ami. You got any ideas up in that tin can head of yours?” he asks the Fantastic Four’s robotic sidekick H.E.R.B.I.E. in the advertisement promoting the chain’s new limited Doomsday-themed menu.

“We need fuel for the fight,” he adds before taking a bite of a Munchkin, Dunkin’s branded, bite-sized donut hole.

articles/2012/11/15/people-magazine-s-sexiest-white-man-alive-channing-tatum/channing-tatum-sexiest-white-man-alive-romano_xnjojv

Channing Tatum starred as the lead in the 2012 film "Magic Mike."

Warner Bros. Pictures

The Magic Mike star told People on Nov. 4 that he was excited to do the campaign.

“I knew that it was going to be hilarious, just the idea of Gambit anywhere else other than in the actual X-Men world,” Tatum added.

He also joked that he flirted with H.E.R.B.I.E “a little bit” while filming.

Channing Tatum plays Gambit in the 2024 Marvel movie "Deadpool & Wolverine."

Channing Tatum plays Gambit in the 2024 Marvel movie "Deadpool & Wolverine."

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

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“Robots are great because he’s kind of a bit of a clown,” the actor said. “There’s a little bit of hinting at expression, and that’s my favorite kind of acting anyways. I could just ad-lib almost anything.”

Tatum shared that he ate “a ton” of Munchkins while filming the video, but he prefers their savory treats.

Actor Channing Tatum shares his daughter, Everly Tatum, with his ex-wife, dancer Jenna Dewan.

Actor Channing Tatum shares his daughter, Everly Tatum, with his ex-wife, dancer Jenna Dewan.

Frazer Harrison/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“I crush the hash browns at Dunkin’s,” the actor said, adding that he often got them with his 13-year-old daughter, Everly Tatum, whom he shares with his ex-wife, dancer Jenna Dewan.

Tatum and Dewan split up in 2018 after about nine years of marriage, and finalized their divorce in 2024.

galleries/2015/01/11/golden-globe-red-carpet-winners-and-losers-photos/150111-golden-globes19_fuayl3

Actor Channing Tatum married Jenna Dewan, and they were together for nine years before they split.

Jason Merritt/Getty

“I would go in and get an iced latte, and we’d order six hash browns, and we would just house them in two blocks on the way to her elementary school,” he said.

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Natalie Demaree
Natalie DemareeReporter, The Looker

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