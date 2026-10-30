MISTAKEN IDENTITY Charges Dropped Against Man, 20, Accused of Ohio Mass Shooting Eljay Crisp-Carr spent five months in Toledo’s Lucas County Jail. WTVG # 1

Prosecutors have dropped charges Friday against a man accused in a mass shooting in Toledo, Ohio. Eljay Crisp-Carr, 20, faced 25 counts of attempted murder and 26 counts of felonious assault in connection with a June 6 shooting at Toledo’s Old West End Festival that wounded 12 people. WTVG reports that during a hearing Friday, prosecutors asked the court to dismiss the charges without prejudice. Crisp-Carr told local news outlet WTVG that he was misidentified and wasn’t at the festival at all when the shooting occurred. His defense attorneys said they had photo and video evidence supporting his alibi. Crisp-Carr spent five months in jail. His mother, April Carr, said she hoped her son’s case was a warning for people not to be so quick to judge others. “Y’all were quick to accuse him of being guilty,” she told WTVG. “Sometimes jumping to conclusions has you looking like a donkey.” April Carr, who said she had beaten cancer twice before but was currently fighting stage 4 cancer, said the family had “a whole bunch of lawsuits” coming. Toledo Police Sergeant Mohamad Nasser said the request to drop the charges “followed new developments in the evidence” and that the police department’s investigation is still active.

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