Charles Expected to Make His First Public Address as King on Friday
King Charles III will reportedly address the United Kingdom for the first time as a monarch on Friday, as he returns to London to begin preparations for the queen’s funeral and the transition to a new reign. A gun salute is also likely to be included in Friday’s tributes, according to the BBC, and the the new king is also expected to meet Britain’s new prime minister, Liz Truss, upon his return from Balmoral. It is unclear what King Charles has planned for the address but no doubt it will include a tribute to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth. Then, on Saturday, Charles will be officially proclaimed king at a ceremonial gathering dubbed the Accession Council.