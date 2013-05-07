Charles Ramsey Is 'The Definition of a Man, Bro!'
WKYC scored a follow-up interview with the man who rescued kidnapped Cleveland women Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus, and Michelle Knight, and he was as entertaining as ever. Charles Ramsey talked about his manhood, his Americanness, and how his entourage might have killed captor Ariel Castro.
