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SHEEN ON SCREEN AGAIN

Charlie Sheen Returning to TV With Emmy-Winning Dad

The family comedy series will be filmed at the same studio that fired him from “Two and a Half Men” after his substance abuse and erratic behavior in 2011.

Oscar-winning actor and director Martin Sheen starred in Cadence alongside his son, Charlie Sheen, in 1990.

Micheline Pelletier/Sygma via Getty Images

By Reagin von Lehe

Charlie Sheen, 61 and eight years sober, will star in a 2027 AMC family comedy series alongside his 86-year-old father, The West Wing star Martin Sheen. AMC announced the six-episode first season of Happy Jack on Tuesday, with a half-hour runtime and production in Los Angeles. Charlie will play Jack Chambers, “a lifelong ne’er-do-well” and father of two daughters, while Martin plays his father, who “deserves more credit for how they turned out.” The show will be filmed in front of a live studio audience at Warner Bros. Studios. Charlie’s return to the multi-camera sitcom format follows a career-threatening period in 2011, when Warner Bros. fired him from Two and a Half Men amid highly public struggles with substance use, erratic behavior, and attacks on the show’s creator, Chuck Lorre. Charlie talked about the new series in a statement, saying he’s “always heard the moments that truly matter happen when they’re supposed to.” The Ferris Bueller’s Day Off actor continued, saying, “It’s no secret that it’s been a minute, and I’m thrilled to be going back on television in such a meaningful way in an equally wonderful show.” This will be the Two and a Half Men actor’s first leading role in a sitcom since Anger Management, which ended in 2014.

Read it at People

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