Charlotte Tilbury's Beautiful Skin Foundation Gives You Perfect 10 Skin

I’ve long been a champion of Charlotte Tilbury. I first fell in love with this celeb-loved British makeup brand when I tried out their crazy-popular nude lipstick called Very Victoria, but have remained a devoted fan because of their other incredible products, including their super-hydrating, anti-aging Magic Cream and their shimmery, glow-inspiring eyeshadow palettes.

But when it comes to foundation, I’m super picky about what I’ll apply to my face. I have super-dry, sensitive, pale skin, so I tend to struggle with finding something that makes my skin look and feel amazing. And because I work long hours, I need something that won’t fade halfway through the day, as well as keep my skin moisturized, bright, and breakout-free. Achieving all of these benchmarks is quite difficult to do.

I had previously tried out Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filter a few years ago as a prospective foundation but didn’t like the texture and the super-glowy effect it had on my skin. But then I gave Tilbury’s newly released Beautiful Skin Foundation a try. The medium-coverage foundation popped up on my social media feed a while back, and I was intrigued to see if this foundation could be my new go-to base.

I picked out my designated shade on Charlotte Tilbury’s website using their Foundation Finder tool, which guides you through selecting your shade based on your complexion, your skin’s undertones, your ideal coverage (light, medium, heavy), and an uploaded photo of yourself. I was impressed with how well the tool matched their shade—1 Neutral—with my skin. It matched perfectly. And if you’re worried you might not find your shade, rest easy; there are 30 shades to choose from, so you’re bound to find something that will pair well.

I applied my Beautiful Skin Foundation after moisturizing, priming, and applying SPF to my face. After applying all these products, I was surprised with just how smooth the Beautiful Skin Foundation glided on, not feeling in the least bit cakey, greasy, or dry on my skin. It almost felt like it was a second layer of moisturizer with its hydrating, glowy effect—something that Charlotte Tilbury is known for. And even though I have some pink-pigmented areas around my cheeks and nose, the Beautiful Skin Foundation evened out my skin’s whole appearance, not making it look unnatural in the least bit. It was so easy to apply, all I had to do was finish off my look with a tad bit of concealer and finishing powder.

In addition to hydrating and brightening, the Beautiful Skin Foundation is also supposed to help skin look plumper. I’ll be honest and say I didn’t notice too much of a plumped effect, but that didn’t bother me in the least bit. I was more inspired by the fact that for the first time in a long time I was wearing a long-lasting foundation that didn’t make my face look two shades too dark, uneven, or dried out. At long last, I've found something that makes me actually look forward to putting on makeup in the morning—a grand achievement if I do say so myself.

