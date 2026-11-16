THIRD TIME’S A HARM U.S. Hit by Another Massive Outage as Major Banks Go Down Thousands of people reported issues with their online banking accounts on Monday. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A third major national service outage has struck the U.S. in less than a week.

Customers at some of the country’s biggest banks experienced difficulty accessing their online accounts on Monday, according to the Associated Press.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands of users reported issues with Chase, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, Zelle, and J.P. Morgan since roughly 12 p.m. on Monday, according to the website downdetector.com.

A Chase Bank spokesperson told the AP that its online services were experiencing a technical bug, not a cybersecurity issue.

Thousands of Chase Bank users reported issues accessing their online banking accounts on Monday. Lucy Nicholson/REUTERS

“Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds,” the spokesperson told the outlet in a statement. “We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Some Chase customers reported receiving a message that read: “Some services aren’t available. We’re working on them. Please try back later.”

Jamie Dimon is the Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Mike Segar/REUTERS

Hundreds of users also reported outages at Bank of America, but Downdetector posted an update around 2:45 p.m. saying Zelle payments at the bank are “operating normally.”

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for Our Cheat Sheet Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“If using another service provider and experiencing delays, please check there,” the update said.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House, Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo for comment.

Monday’s online banking outage follows Thursday’s major Microsoft outage that lasted two days and impacted services like Outlook, Teams, and its AI assistant, Copilot.

Millions of people were impacted by the tech giant's global outage late last week. Dado Ruvic/REUTERS

It also comes hot on the heels of Friday’s unprecedented nationwide FAA ground stop due to an unspecified “technical problem.”

“All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice,” an air traffic control advisory posted on Friday read. “Inbound international flights will be managed on a case-by-case basis.”

The FAA issued a national ground stop on Friday "due to extraordinary circumstances and reasons for safety" following the agency's earlier report of serious air traffic control communications issues. Marco Bello/REUTERS

Thousands of flights were canceled, and travel disruption continued for days afterward.

Fox News’ John Roberts theorized that something “nefarious” could be at work during a breaking news alert on the subject.

Play Video

“When you take this in conjunction with what happened at Microsoft, what happened with the FAA and the air traffic control system, and now people are having problems accessing their bank account, you start to wonder: is this just all coincidental or is there something behind this?” the Fox anchor said Monday on America Reports.

He continued, “Not to say that this is in any way involved, but remember, there were all those threats from Iran that it was going to start hacking into our infrastructure system. This could be completely separate from that, but the idea is out there that nefarious actors may be trying to mess with things in the United States.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register