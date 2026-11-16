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THIRD TIME’S A HARM

U.S. Hit by Another Massive Outage as Major Banks Go Down

Thousands of people reported issues with their online banking accounts on Monday.

jamie dimon

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

By Vic Verbalaitis

A third major national service outage has struck the U.S. in less than a week.

Customers at some of the country’s biggest banks experienced difficulty accessing their online accounts on Monday, according to the Associated Press.

Thousands of users reported issues with Chase, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, Zelle, and J.P. Morgan since roughly 12 p.m. on Monday, according to the website downdetector.com.

A Chase Bank spokesperson told the AP that its online services were experiencing a technical bug, not a cybersecurity issue.

chase bank

Thousands of Chase Bank users reported issues accessing their online banking accounts on Monday.

Lucy Nicholson/REUTERS

“Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds,” the spokesperson told the outlet in a statement. “We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

Some Chase customers reported receiving a message that read: “Some services aren’t available. We’re working on them. Please try back later.”

jamie dimon

Jamie Dimon is the Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mike Segar/REUTERS

Hundreds of users also reported outages at Bank of America, but Downdetector posted an update around 2:45 p.m. saying Zelle payments at the bank are “operating normally.”

“If using another service provider and experiencing delays, please check there,” the update said.

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The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House, Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo for comment.

Monday’s online banking outage follows Thursday’s major Microsoft outage that lasted two days and impacted services like Outlook, Teams, and its AI assistant, Copilot.

Microsoft logo is seen through a broken glass in this illustration taken on November 13, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Millions of people were impacted by the tech giant's global outage late last week.

Dado Ruvic/REUTERS

It also comes hot on the heels of Friday’s unprecedented nationwide FAA ground stop due to an unspecified “technical problem.”

“All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice,” an air traffic control advisory posted on Friday read. “Inbound international flights will be managed on a case-by-case basis.”

Planes are parked on the tarmac at Miami International Airport after the US Federal Aviation Administration issued a national ground stop "due to extraordinary circumstances and reasons for safety" following the agency's earlier report of serious air traffic control communications issues, in Miami, Florida, US, November 13, 2026.

The FAA issued a national ground stop on Friday "due to extraordinary circumstances and reasons for safety" following the agency's earlier report of serious air traffic control communications issues.

Marco Bello/REUTERS

Thousands of flights were canceled, and travel disruption continued for days afterward.

Fox News’ John Roberts theorized that something “nefarious” could be at work during a breaking news alert on the subject.

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“When you take this in conjunction with what happened at Microsoft, what happened with the FAA and the air traffic control system, and now people are having problems accessing their bank account, you start to wonder: is this just all coincidental or is there something behind this?” the Fox anchor said Monday on America Reports.

He continued, “Not to say that this is in any way involved, but remember, there were all those threats from Iran that it was going to start hacking into our infrastructure system. This could be completely separate from that, but the idea is out there that nefarious actors may be trying to mess with things in the United States.”

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Vic Verbalaitis
Vic VerbalaitisNight Breaking News Reporter

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