Chattanooga Gunman Not on FBI Radar

The 24-year-old gunman who reportedly shot and killed four U.S. Marines after opening fire on two U.S. military recruiting centers in Tennessee on Thursday was not in any federal terrorism database and was not under FBI investigation before he carried out the attack. It’s still unclear if Mohammad Youssuf Abdulazeez was killed by police or if he killed himself during the shootout in Chattanooga. FBI Agent Ed Reinhold confirmed late Thursday that two women had been detained when police raided the Abdulazeez family home in suburban Hixson. Reinhold said there was no indication that anyone else was involved and no one else had been taken into custody. The suspect reportedly began shooting from inside his vehicle, peppering an Army recruiting station with more than a dozen bullets before driving to a nearby Navy-Marine training center and shooting a police officer in the ankle. A sailor was also critically wounded in the rampage while a Marine was hit in the leg, but not seriously hurt.
