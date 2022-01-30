Widow of Man Shot by Nashville Cops Calls His Death an ‘Execution’
‘DIDN’T DESERVE THIS’
The widow of a man shot and killed on a Tennessee highway Thursday has given her first public statement, calling her husband’s death “an execution” via her attorney. Chelesy Eastep said her “very loving” husband Landon suffered from mental health problems and would often go on long walks. “I want people to remember that Landon didn’t deserve this. Landon wasn’t a bad guy. He was crying out for help, and his cries went completely unanswered,” she said. Joy Kimbrough, representing Eastep, said, “He was not bothering anyone. He was not obstructing or impeding traffic.” Nine cops shot Landon Eastep after he produced what authorities called a “shiny, silver, cylindrical object” from his pocket. He had been wandering along the I-65 highway and had swung a boxcutter at a highway patrol officer trying to help him. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is probing the shooting. One officer has been relieved of duty as the investigation begins.