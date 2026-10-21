Chemical Tank Explosion Triggers Emergency Evacuation Orders
The tank may still be explosive, authorities warned.
A chemical tank explosion forced hundreds of Toledo, Ohio, residents to flee their homes Tuesday night amid fears of toxic fumes. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said a sheriff’s deputy suffered injuries while responding to the blast around 9:30 p.m. He provided no information about the deputy’s condition. Authorities said the tank contained glycidyl methacrylate, an industrial chemical that is toxic if ingested and can cause headaches, vomiting, and dizziness from overexposure. Officials ordered residents and businesses within a mile to evacuate late on Tuesday. More than 900 people lived inside that zone, and all had left by Wednesday morning, the mayor said. Residents beyond the evacuation zone but within a three-mile radius received shelter-in-place orders. The mayor said emergency crews and hazmat teams are not approaching the tank because of the risk of further explosions and planned to reassess conditions later Wednesday morning. Dense fog hindered visibility and delayed drone monitoring. “There is still concern that the tank is emitting this chemical and it has the potential within 12 hours of the incident to be explosive,” Kapszukiewicz said.
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