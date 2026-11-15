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HEALTH BATTLE

‘Chicago Fire’ Star Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Robyn Coffin will be undergoing a partial mastectomy.

Chicago Fire actress Robyn Coffin

NBC/Elizabeth Sisson/NBC via Getty I

By Kishor Napier-Raman

“Chicago Fire” actress Robyn Coffin has been diagnosed with breast cancer, revealing the news on a GoFundMe page to support her medical bills. Coffin, who has played Cindy Herrmann on all 13 seasons of the NBC show, will undergo a right partial mastectomy in December. The surgery, along with hospital bills, will cost Coffin and her husband Grant Edmonds up to $40,000 with insurance. Coffin has received support from her Chicago Fire co-stars, with Miranda Rae Mayo, who plays Stella Kidd on the show, encouraging her Instagram followers to donate to the GoFundMe page. “This beautiful and wonderful woman is in need of some support,” she wrote.

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