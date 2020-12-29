CHEAT SHEET
Chicago High-Schooler Killed by COVID After It ‘Ate Through Her’ in Days
A Chicago teenager was killed by the coronavirus within days of receiving a positive test result. Sarah Simental’s mother said the virus practically “ate through her,” killing her despite the fact she was just 18 years old and had no pre-existing medical conditions. At first Simental had a headache but when she began experiencing other symptoms, including a sore throat and body aches, her mother took her to the hospital on Dec. 23. She was then airlifted to the University of Chicago Hospital, where her condition rapidly deteriorated. She died on Dec. 26 with her parents at her side. “[No] parent should ever have to watch their child go through that,” Deborah Simental, her mom, told ABC-13.