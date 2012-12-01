Chiefs Player Kills Girlfriend, Self

CHEAT SHEET
A Kansas City Chiefs player allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend and then fatally shot himself, police said Saturday. The player is being identified as Jovan Belcher, 25, of New York, although police have not confirmed this. The first incident occurred around 7 a.m., when Belcher and his girlfriend allegedly got into an argument and multiple shots were fired; there was also a three-month baby in the home. Belcher then reportedly drove to the Chiefs' practice facility, where a coach and the general manager reportedly tried to talk him down. But when police arrived, Belcher allegedly shot himself in the head. The Chiefs will still play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.