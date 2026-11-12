CARRYING ON Child Star’s Sister to Take Over Final Film Role After Her Death The actress died in a car crash this summer at 18. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters # 1

Godzilla actress Kaylee Hottle’s sister will step into her planned role in What Doesn’t Kill Us following the star’s death in a car accident earlier this year. The upcoming movie, which will feature actors with disabilities, is about a group of people with disabilities who use what society views as a limitation to their advantage. Jasmine Hottle will replace her younger sister, who died at 18. “Like Kaylee, Jasmine is deaf, and her involvement allows us to honor Kaylee’s memory while continuing the work she was going to be part of,” Andy Mingo, who wrote and produced the film, told People. “Kaylee’s passing was an unimaginable tragedy, and her loss is felt deeply by everyone involved with the project. When we began discussing how to move forward, the possibility of Jasmine taking on her sister’s role emerged as something particularly meaningful,” he said. Hottle’s father, Joshua, first shared the news of her death in July during a livestream in American Sign Language.

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