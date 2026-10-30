Chili’s Customers Burned After Horrifying Drinks Blunder
Customers were served cocktails containing an unexpected ingredient.
Customers at a Chili’s Bar and Grill in North Carolina suffered chemical burns after drinking margaritas accidentally mixed with industrial cleaner. The Foothills Health District said three customers were sickened at the restaurant in Forest City after consuming the contaminated beverages, while two restaurant workers also showed symptoms. The incident was caused after a chemical degreasing agent was brought into the restaurant, put in an unlabeled container, and mistaken for salt or sugar by an employee. The substance was then used in the margarita mixing station to prepare drinks. Shortly after the restaurant opened, three customers “immediately experienced discomfort and chemical burns in and around their mouths,” said the health district. Two members of staff who tested the drinks also became ill. The restaurant’s food serving license was suspended, then reinstated after it passed safety checks. “We are actively investigating the circumstances related to this incident as the health and wellbeing of our guests and Team Members remain our top priority,” the company said.
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