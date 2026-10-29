INEXPLICABLE Chilling Audio Reveals Fatal Words Before Crash Killed 69 Leaked control room recordings reveal the final moments before the deadly collision. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images # 2

Chilling audio has exposed the baffling instruction to propel a high-speed train at normal speed directly toward a stalled passenger train, causing a devastating rail collision that killed 69 people and left dozens injured. Heading from Madrid toward Seville on Wednesday morning, the trailing train was given clearance to proceed after an automated signaling failure forced other trains along the line to halt. Leaked recordings reveal a central controller telling the trailing driver to “proceed under [Lateral Signalling Block], at normal speed with normal operation.” “At normal speed?” the driver questioned, seeking clarity. “Yes,” the controller responded, despite earlier warnings that the lead train remained immobilized up ahead. The leading driver had repeatedly told dispatchers that he could not gain control of his train’s security system. The two trains then collided, causing carriages on the stalled train to fall down an embankment. Spanish Transport Minister Óscar Puente slammed the directive to resume full speed as “inexplicable” as emergency crews deployed floodlights, heavy cranes, and specialized units to cut through twisted metal carriages. Outraged citizens hurled flares outside the transport ministry in Madrid to demand resignations, while unionized rail drivers staged strikes over crumbling safety standards.

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