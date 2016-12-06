China: Block Taiwan President’s Travel to U.S.

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Reuters
Chinese officials have asked U.S. authorities to prevent Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen from stopping over in the U.S. during her trip to Guatemala in January. President-elect Donald Trump caused a diplomatic uproar last week when he spoke to Tsai on the phone, breaking with past precedent in foreign relations. Her phone call with the real-estate mogul-cum-politician was the first such exchange since 1979. China is reportedly suspicious of Tsai over fears she wants to promote the formal independence of Taiwan. China’s foreign ministry said it hopes the U.S. “does not allow her transit, and does not send any wrong signals to ‘Taiwan independence’ forces.”