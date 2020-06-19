China Indicts Two Canadians on Espionage Charges in Retaliation for Huawei Exec Arrest

Read it at New York Times
China has indicted two Canadians on espionage charges, signaling an escalation in retaliation over the arrest of a top Huawei executive at the request of the U.S. in 2018. Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were detained shortly after the arrest of Meng Wanzhou in 2018 but have not been formally charged until now. Chinese court officials issued a statement Friday saying that Kovrig is charged with espionage and “gathering state secrets and intelligence for foreign countries.” Spavor is also charged with espionage and “illegally providing state secrets for foreign countries.” If convicted, the men face harsh punishments. Meng, who has been indicted on fraud charges related to American sanctions against Iran, is fighting extradition to the U.S.