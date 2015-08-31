China, Russia Team Up to Nab U.S. Spies

CHEAT SHEET
Chinese and Russian intelligence services are “aggressively aggregating and cross-indexing hacked U.S. computer databases” to catch American spies, the Los Angeles Times reports, quoting U.S. officials. The teamwork has already compromised at least one network of engineers and scientists working for the U.S. overseas. The information being pored over includes security-clearance applications (like the ones stolen in the Office of Personnel Management hack), airline records, and insurance forms.