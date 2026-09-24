LOST IN TRANSITION China’s Xi Gains Crucial Leverage Over Trump After Astonishing Blunder China has been after a key piece of American military tech for years—and the U.S. allegedly dropped it in its lap. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Chinese President Xi Jinping has gained a substantial bargaining chip against Donald Trump ahead of his meetings in Washington this week.

The Chinese government has acquired sensitive F-35 stealth aircraft parts that were mysteriously diverted to Hong Kong during transport from Australia to the U.S., according to Bloomberg.

ADVERTISEMENT

The parts in question were a cockpit canopy and a weapons-bay door, both manufactured by defense contractor Lockheed Martin, that were coated with radar-absorbing material that boosts stealth capabilities, the outlet reported.

The F-35 has been used prominently during Trump's war with Iran. Martin Pope/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The aircraft parts were being shipped to the U.S. by UPS for inspection in late May. The plane transporting them stopped in South Korea before being rerouted to Hong Kong, Bloomberg reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was unclear whether the parts were intentionally redirected or why the plane had stopped in South Korea.

Trump welcomed Xi Jinping to the U.S. on Wednesday evening. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The outlet said the Chinese government later came into possession of the parts but has yet to return them.

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

President Donald Trump shows the way to China’s Xi Jinping as he arrives ahead of a state visit at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

A Pentagon spokesperson told the Daily Beast in a statement that “the F-35 Joint Program Office and Department of War are aware of a shipment issue of unserviceable F-35 Lightning II components. We are actively working with U.S. authorities and industry partners to retrieve these components, investigate the incident, and place safeguards to avoid a future occurrence.”

Despite this, Trump rolled out the red carpet for Xi on Wednesday, happily greeting the communist dictator after he descended the stairs of his plane at Joint Base Andrews.

Play Video

Trump, 80, and Jinping, 73, walked down the red carpet before stopping to take in a fawning display of U.S. military pomp, complete with a band, ceremonial cannon fire, and a flyover that appeared to make Trump wince in pain.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register