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China’s Xi Gains Crucial Leverage Over Trump After Astonishing Blunder

China has been after a key piece of American military tech for years—and the U.S. allegedly dropped it in its lap.

donald trump xi jinping

Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

By Vic Verbalaitis

Chinese President Xi Jinping has gained a substantial bargaining chip against Donald Trump ahead of his meetings in Washington this week.

The Chinese government has acquired sensitive F-35 stealth aircraft parts that were mysteriously diverted to Hong Kong during transport from Australia to the U.S., according to Bloomberg.

The parts in question were a cockpit canopy and a weapons-bay door, both manufactured by defense contractor Lockheed Martin, that were coated with radar-absorbing material that boosts stealth capabilities, the outlet reported.

An image of an F-35 as seen landing at Lakenheath. An F-35 made a safe emergency landing after taking what is believed to be Iranian fire.

The F-35 has been used prominently during Trump's war with Iran.

Martin Pope/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The aircraft parts were being shipped to the U.S. by UPS for inspection in late May. The plane transporting them stopped in South Korea before being rerouted to Hong Kong, Bloomberg reported.

It was unclear whether the parts were intentionally redirected or why the plane had stopped in South Korea.

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) during an arrival ceremony on September 23, 2026 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. President Trump is hosting President Xi for a three-day state visit to Washington, DC where the leaders are expected to discuss trade practices, artificial intelligence and furthering “strategic stability” between their countries.

Trump welcomed Xi Jinping to the U.S. on Wednesday evening.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The outlet said the Chinese government later came into possession of the parts but has yet to return them.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

donald trump xi jinping

President Donald Trump shows the way to China’s Xi Jinping as he arrives ahead of a state visit at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

A Pentagon spokesperson told the Daily Beast in a statement that “the F-35 Joint Program Office and Department of War are aware of a shipment issue of unserviceable F-35 Lightning II components. We are actively working with U.S. authorities and industry partners to retrieve these components, investigate the incident, and place safeguards to avoid a future occurrence.”

Despite this, Trump rolled out the red carpet for Xi on Wednesday, happily greeting the communist dictator after he descended the stairs of his plane at Joint Base Andrews.

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Trump, 80, and Jinping, 73, walked down the red carpet before stopping to take in a fawning display of U.S. military pomp, complete with a band, ceremonial cannon fire, and a flyover that appeared to make Trump wince in pain.

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Vic Verbalaitis
Vic VerbalaitisNight Breaking News Reporter

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